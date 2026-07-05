The makers of GDN, the upcoming biopic on pioneering Indian inventor G.D. Naidu, have unveiled the film's trailer, offering audiences a first look at R. Madhavan in the lead role. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17.

R. Madhavan to portray pioneering inventor GD Naidu in upcoming biopic GDN; trailer out!

The trailer introduces Madhavan as G.D. Naidu, widely regarded as one of India's most influential inventors and industrialists. It showcases the actor in a markedly different avatar as he steps into the life of the visionary known for his contributions to engineering and innovation.

Over the years, R. Madhavan has built a career across multiple film industries, working in Tamil, Hindi and other language films. Known for portraying a wide variety of characters, the actor has consistently balanced commercial entertainers with performance-driven projects.

With GDN, Madhavan takes on another biographical role, portraying a real-life figure whose work left a lasting impact on India's technological landscape. The trailer hints at the challenges, achievements and personal journey of G.D. Naidu, while highlighting the film's period setting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

The makers recently shared the trailer on social media, giving viewers a glimpse of the film's scale and Madhavan's transformation for the role.

Beyond acting, Madhavan has also explored filmmaking and has often spoken about subjects ranging from sustainability to education, reflecting his interest in projects beyond mainstream entertainment.

Now, with GDN, the actor is set to headline a film that brings the story of one of India's pioneering innovators to the big screen. The biopic is expected to delve into the life and legacy of G.D. Naidu, introducing a new generation of audiences to his contributions.

GDN is slated for a theatrical release on July 17.

Also Read: R. Madhavan expresses gratitude after Padma Shri win: “Deeply humbled and profoundly grateful”

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