Marking his debut as a producer, actor-filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan launched his production banner, PR Show, on July 6. He also unveiled its first film, tentatively titled PRS01, through a social media video introducing the cast and crew.

Pradeep Ranganathan launches production house PR Show, announces debut film PRS01

The film stars Mamitha Baiju in the lead role, with Ashwath Marimuthu opposite her. The cast also includes Telugu actor Sivaji Sontineni, Swasika, Lizzie Antony and Anamika Mahi, who is being introduced through this film. The screenplay and direction are being handled by The Alpha Unit, a collective of six filmmakers, Vishal TR, Yash V, Naren Saoda, Chanakkiyan R, Dhanush Kumar and Ilamparithi, with the story written by Pradeep Ranganathan.

The film’s music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, who also composed the launch track ‘Aane Wala Star’, released alongside the announcement video. Cinematography is by Dinesh Purushothaman, editing by Pradeep E. Ragav, production design by Aswin Lara, stunt choreography by Dinesh Kasi and sound mixing by Tapas Nayak. Deepan Raj is the film’s creative lead and Ramesh Narayanan is the creative producer.

Pradeep Ranganathan has directed and written Love Today (2022) and Comali (2019), and has acted in films including Dragon (2024) and Dude (2025), which marked his first collaboration with Mamitha Baiju. He was most recently seen in Love Insurance Kompany (2026). Mamitha Baiju, who recently appeared in Kara (2026), will next be seen in Suriya’s Vishwanath and Sons and the Nivin Pauly co-starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. No further details about PRS01, including genre, plot or release schedule, have been officially disclosed, with the makers indicating that further announcements will follow.

Also Read: Dude Trailer: Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju shine in quirky romantic drama

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