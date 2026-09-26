Nani reacts to The Paradise reviews and trolls after its release, saying he has learnt from critics’ feedback while thanking audiences for their love.

Nani REACTS to The Paradise reviews and trolls after release: “Learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out”

Actor Nani has addressed the response to his latest release, The Paradise, following its theatrical debut on September 24. Taking to X, the actor said he had gone through the reactions and reviews surrounding the film and acknowledged both the appreciation and criticism it has received.

Nani REACTS to The Paradise reviews and trolls after release: “Learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out”

Nani also said he was grateful for the audience response while admitting that he had taken note of the shortcomings highlighted by critics and reviewers. “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out," he wrote.

Nani says The Paradise was made with “blood and sweat”

The actor went on to thank audiences for their response and spoke about the effort that went into making the film. He said the team wanted to create a distinct cinematic experience and has left it to audiences to decide how they receive it.

“Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude ♥️ (sic)," Nani added.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is a period action drama and marks the filmmaker’s second collaboration with Nani after Dasara. The film features Nani in the lead alongside Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal.

The Paradise receives mixed response

The film opened to strong audience interest and delivered Nani’s biggest opening to date. However, its reception has been mixed, with criticism focusing on aspects of the writing, screenplay and the way the story develops in its second half. Some reviews have also raised concerns about the film’s use of violence and whether its emotional elements live up to the scale of its action-driven narrative.

At the same time, audience reactions have not been uniformly negative. BookMyShow listings have shown substantial audience engagement and reviews for the film, with ratings varying across listings.

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh shares BTS moments from The Paradise: “Super glad to have had the chance to reunite with my Dasara family”

More Pages: The Paradise Box Office Collection

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