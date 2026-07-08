Actor R Madhavan is gearing up for the release of GDN, a biographical drama based on the life of pioneering Indian inventor G.D. Naidu. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, the actor spoke about what drew him to the project and why he believes the visionary's story deserves to reach audiences across the country.

R Madhavan says GD Naidu deserves national recognition: “People should at least know about him”

In a recent conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Madhavan described G.D. Naidu as much more than an inventor, saying his contributions extended across several fields and were far ahead of their time.

“He was a fantastic visionary”

Explaining what inspired him to take on the role, Madhavan said, "GD Naidu was a fantastic visionary. It's a misconception that he was only a scientist or innovator. He was also a philanthropist, a botanist and an agriculturist engaged in cotton farming. He was deeply concerned about women's education and the country's freedom. The good things he wanted to do for Tamil people back then, we are implementing now, 100 years later. That is exactly why I wanted to be part of this film."

The actor added that portraying such an influential personality was an opportunity to introduce a remarkable chapter of Indian history to a wider audience.

Madhavan hopes the younger generation discovers GD Naidu's legacy

Speaking about why the younger generation should know more about G.D. Naidu, Madhavan said the inventor's ideas remain relevant even today.

He explained, "It is necessary to know about GD Naidu because he was incredibly advanced even back then. He asked: 'Why are you studying engineering for four years? The practical knowledge you gain in a polytechnic can be learned in just two years.' Today, because of AI, we realise we don't need to learn everything, just what is practically necessary. He did many visionary things. Forget about the awards and the Ratnas. People should at least know about him."

According to the actor, Naidu's approach to education and innovation reflected a practical mindset that continues to resonate in today's technology-driven world.

'Just ignite a spark'

Madhavan also expressed confidence that young audiences would be curious enough to learn more once they are introduced to G.D. Naidu's story.

"The younger generation is very smart. You don't need to spoon-feed them, just ignite a spark, and they will do the research themselves. He deserves recognition. It has already begun. Recently, a flyover was named after him in Kovai. When all of India knows about him and his story is included in the educational syllabus, that will be this film's success," he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, the biographical drama is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026.

Also Read: R. Madhavan to portray pioneering inventor GD Naidu in upcoming biopic GDN; trailer out!

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