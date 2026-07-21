The superstar and his wife celebrated their daughter’s special day with adorable photos and touching messages that won over fans on social media.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar celebrated a special milestone on social media as their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, turned 14. The actor-couple marked the occasion by sharing heartfelt birthday wishes along with adorable pictures, giving fans a glimpse into their close-knit family bond. Their emotional posts quickly garnered love from fans and members of the film fraternity, who flooded the comments section with warm wishes for the birthday girl.

Mahesh Babu shares heartfelt birthday wish for daughter Sitara that melts hearts; Namrata Shirodkar shares emotional note too

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram to pen a touching note for Sitara, affectionately referring to her as his "little star." Along with the heartfelt message, the actor shared an adorable photograph that captured a candid father-daughter moment. In the picture, Mahesh is seen planting a kiss on Sitara's cheek as she smiles brightly, making for a heartwarming frame that instantly resonated with fans. Sharing the picture, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Forever my little star... no matter how much you grow. Happy 14 Sitara!!! Have the most amazing year ahead…. Love you always."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)



The sweet post was soon met with an outpouring of love online, with fans praising the father-daughter bond and extending birthday greetings to Sitara. Joining the celebrations, Namrata Shirodkar also shared a beautiful photograph of Sitara posing against a picturesque backdrop of lush greenery. The former actress accompanied the image with an emotional note, expressing how grateful she is to watch her daughter grow.

She wrote, "To my beautiful girl… Thank you for filling our lives with so much love and happiness. Watching you grow is my greatest blessing. Happy birthday! Love you so much…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)



Over the years, Sitara has become a familiar face among fans of the superstar family, frequently appearing in social media posts shared by her parents. Whether it's celebrating festivals, travelling together, or marking personal milestones, Mahesh Babu and Namrata have often given followers a peek into their family life, with Sitara earning admiration for her cheerful personality and confident presence.

The 14-year-old has also built a significant fan following of her own on social media and is often seen participating in creative projects, photoshoots, and brand collaborations. Her appearances alongside her parents have consistently attracted attention, making her one of the most popular celebrity kids in the South Indian film industry.

As Sitara celebrates another year, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's heartfelt messages served as a reminder of the family's strong bond, with fans joining them in wishing the young star a year filled with happiness, success, and new milestones.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu praises Rao Bahadur ahead of July 3 release; calls it ‘a film that gets under your skin’

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