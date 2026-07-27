Prime Video today announced August 7 as the global premiere date for Vadhandhi Season Two – The Mystery of Mani, the second season of its Tamil original suspense thriller series created, written, and directed by Andrew Louis.

Prime Video announces August 7 premiere date for Vadhandhi Season Two – The Mystery of Mani

The eight-episode season is produced under the banner of Wallwatcher Films, with Pushkar and Gayatri serving as creative producers. The series stars M. Sasikumar in the lead as SI Moosa Raza, alongside Yashwanth, Anagha Maruthora, Aparna Das, Vivek Prasanna, Revathy Sharma, and Arjun Nandhakumar in pivotal roles.

Set against the backdrop of Madurai, the season follows Moosa Raza, an honest police officer whose pursuit of the truth collides with politics, media scrutiny, and human frailty, after skeletal remains are unearthed during the inauguration of a highway project, leading him to an elusive prisoner named Mani.

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Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals, Prime Video India, said, “Stories from the South have received immense love and appreciation from audiences across the world, and Vadhandhi is a franchise we are incredibly proud of. The first season carved a unique space in the suspense crime drama genre by masterfully blurring the lines between rumor and reality, and we are thrilled to bring the second season to audiences worldwide. With Andrew Louis at the helm once again, and a gripping narrative set against the vibrant cultural landscape of Madurai, season 2 takes the franchise to new heights. It is a privilege to continue our collaboration with Pushkar and Gayatri, whose ability to craft compelling, culturally rooted stories with universal appeal is unmatched. We are confident this season will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.”

Creative producers Pushkar and Gayatri said in a joint statement, “Season 2 builds on the franchise’s unique blend of suspense, truth, and perception while telling a story that is both emotionally compelling and deeply engaging. Andrew Louis has yet again brought this vision to life brilliantly, crafting a gripping narrative that stays true to the spirit of the franchise while taking it in an exciting new direction. Sasikumar and the entire cast have delivered exceptional performances that add tremendous depth to the story. We are grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support stories that are rooted in culture yet resonate with audiences everywhere, and we can’t wait for audiences in India and across the world to experience Vadhandhi Season Two – The Mystery of Mani.”

Vadhandhi Season Two – The Mystery of Mani, is created, written, and directed by Andrew Louis, and produced under the banner of Wallwatcher Films by Pushkar and Gayatri as creative producers.

The series will stream exclusively on Prime Video in Tamil, with dubs in Telugu and Hindi and subtitles in 15 languages, including English, across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide, from August 7, 2026.

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