Widely regarded as Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan (Jana Neta in Hindi) has been one of the most keenly awaited films in Indian cinema, with fans tracking every update since its announcement. The makers, KVN Productions, have now officially confirmed that the film’s release has been postponed.

Jana Nayagan makers CONFIRM postponement of Thalapathy Vijay’s final film; issue statement

Originally slated to hit theatres on January 9, 2026, the release has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. The production house shared the update through an official statement, assuring audiences that a new release date will be announced once finalised.

Sharing the statement on their official handle, the makers wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we share this update with our valued stakeholders and audiences. The release of Jana Nayagan, eagerly awaited on January 9, has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances beyond our control. We deeply understand the anticipation, excitement, and emotions surrounding this film, and this decision has not been an easy one for any of us. The new release date will be announced at the earliest. Until then, we humbly request your patience and continued love. Your unwavering support is our greatest strength and means everything to the entire Jana Nayagan team.”

Also Read: SCOOP: Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab to release solo; Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan postponed after CBFC refers film to Revising Committee

More Pages: Jan Neta Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.