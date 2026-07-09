Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has joined the cast of Rajkumar Periasamy and Dhanush’s upcoming film Om. Announcing the addition, the makers wrote on X, “A strong addition to the world of Om. The veteran Naseeruddin Shah on board the mega biggie. Coming to cinemas worldwide on October 16, 2026.”

Naseeruddin Shah joins Dhanush and Mammootty’s Om, returns to Tamil cinema after 26 years

Shah, who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vapas Aaunga, returns to Tamil cinema after nearly 26 years, having previously featured in Kamal Haasan’s period drama Hey Ram (2000).

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, who previously helmed Amaran (2024), Om marks his first collaboration with Dhanush. The cast also includes Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela. The film has music by Sai Abhyankkar, who recently worked on RJ Balaji’s Karuppu, with cinematography by Ezhil Arasu, editing by Kalaivanan R and costumes by Kavya Sriram. It is produced by Wunderbar Films in association with RTake Studios.



Dhanush’s recent projects include the Tamil heist action drama Kara (2026), directed by Vignesh Raja, the Hindi romantic drama Tere Ishq Mein (2025) opposite Kriti Sanon, and Kuberaa (2025), featuring Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh.

Mammootty returns to Tamil cinema with Om following his reunion with Mohanlal in Patriot (2026). He is also reported to be part of Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s upcoming socio-political drama Padayatra, also starring Indrans and Grace Antony.

Sai Pallavi, who was last seen alongside Junaid Khan in Ek Din earlier this year, reunites with Periasamy after Amaran and with Dhanush after Maari 2 (2018), directed by Balaji Mohan. Sreeleela joins the cast after Ustaad Bhagat Singh (2026), in which she starred alongside Pawan Kalyan and Raashi Khanna.

Also Read: Ravi Mohan confirms return to acting after emotional exit statement amid divorce battle: “I’ll definitely come back”

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