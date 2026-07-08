The actor says support from the film industry and his fans prompted him to reconsider his decision to step away from cinema despite his ongoing personal challenges.

Actor Ravi Mohan has confirmed that he will return to acting after earlier announcing his decision to step away from films amid his ongoing divorce proceedings with Aarti Mohan. The actor, whose personal life has remained in the spotlight in recent months, admitted that he had made the statement during an emotional phase but has now decided to continue his journey in cinema.

Ravi Mohan confirms return to acting after emotional exit statement amid divorce battle: “I’ll definitely come back”

Ravi Mohan's separation and divorce proceedings have attracted significant public attention, with his personal life becoming the subject of widespread discussion. The situation intensified after his name was linked with Kenisha Francis, leading to further speculation. Addressing the circumstances, the actor had previously admitted that he was not in the right frame of mind to devote himself fully to acting.

Speaking about the emotional toll of the ongoing situation, Ravi had earlier stated, “There are people trying to test my patience. My message to them is, this is my office. Face me if you can”, and added, “Until my divorce comes through, I will not act.” However, the actor has now revealed that the overwhelming support he received from colleagues in the film industry encouraged him to reconsider his decision. He said, “I was a bit emotional, but everyone in the industry came up to me and said, ‘We’ll accept anything you say. But you must never say you’re not part of cinema again.’ I apologise to all of them”.

Ravi also expressed gratitude to his fans, assuring them that he would not distance himself from the profession that has defined much of his life. He shared, “I also won’t betray my fans any more. I’ll definitely come back. Your happiness, your kindness, your generosity... I plan to return as your Ponniyin Selvan or Karathey Babu. To all those who gave me this confidence, I bow my head in gratitude.”

Reflecting on his long association with the film industry, the actor acknowledged that emotions surrounding his personal life had influenced his earlier decision. “I am turning 46 this year. Half of my life has been spent in the cinema. It’s a pity that a small mistake of mine has hurt you all so much. Personal life and professional life are both 50-50 for me, but the emotions in personal life became a bit more,” he added.

While Ravi Mohan continues to navigate his ongoing legal and personal challenges, his latest remarks indicate that he is ready to resume his acting career. His confirmation has come as welcome news for fans who have followed his work over the years and were disappointed by his earlier decision to step away from films.

Also Read: Ravi Mohan responds to criticism over photos with Kenishaa Francis: “Keep your ugly thoughts to yourself”

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