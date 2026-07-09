Nag Ashwin reflects on his journey with Vijay Deverakonda; says, “I want him in every movie”

Vijay Deverakonda has continued to receive appreciation from both audiences and filmmakers, with director Naga Ashwin being one of his frequent collaborators. Over the years, the duo has worked together on several projects, including Mahanati, where Vijay played a key role, and Kalki 2898 AD, in which he made a notable cameo appearance. Most recently, the actor was seen in a special cameo in Sing Geetham, adding another collaboration to his growing association with Naga Ashwin and his creative team.

Nag Ashwin reflects on his journey with Vijay Deverakonda; says, “I want him in every movie”

Naga Ashwin and Vijay Deverakonda's association began during their early days in the industry, long before they established themselves in cinema. Looking back at those times, the director recalled, "We used to secretly shoot music videos together at airports during our early days. I want Vijay in every movie, whether as a hero or in any other role." His comments reflected the close bond and creative understanding they have built over the years.

Their collaborations have become a recurring feature in Naga Ashwin's films. Vijay portrayed the role of photographer and journalist Vijay Anthony in Mahanati, later appeared as Arjuna in a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD, and most recently made a special appearance in Sing Geetham. Despite the varying screen time in these projects, the actor has continued to leave a mark with each performance.

The filmmaker's remarks further highlight the mutual respect shared between the two, with Vijay consistently being a part of projects connected to Naga Ashwin and his creative team.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda has a busy slate of films lined up. He is set to appear next in Ranabaali, followed by Rowdy Janardhana and VDXShoryuv. With several upcoming releases in the pipeline and continued collaborations with filmmakers like Naga Ashwin, Vijay remains one of the prominent names in Indian cinema.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Nag Ashwin reveals why Keerthy Suresh was his ONLY choice for Mahanati: “She had to convincingly portray even a 14-year-old”

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