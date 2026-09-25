Meet Tara and Matthew — two single, rival dating-app founders, played by Aishwarya Lekshmi and Arjun Das — who've built entire businesses helping others find their happily-ever-afters while their own love lives stay unsolved and mildly ironic. Netflix’s upcoming Tamil series #Love, premiering on October 2, is showrun and produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Balaji Mohan. Tara’s app, FOUND, is built on compatibility. Matthew’s app, Find My Bae, swears by chemistry.

#Love trailer out ahead of October 2 release: Aishwarya Lekshmi, Arjun Das put chemistry vs compatibility to the test in Netflix show

When the stakes get personal, Tara makes Matthew an offer he can’t refuse — and just like that, they’re both taking a leap of faith on a bet neither expected. Turns out, the one thing neither of their algorithms saw coming. The series is a fresh take on connection in a digital world, tackling friendship, family, ambition, and the eternal chaos of figuring yourself out.

Speaking about the series, Aishwarya Lekshmi said, “Tara felt closest to the women I know and admire in real life. Playing her was such a joy — she is emotionally layered, ambitious and hardworking; she struggles, she falls, and yet she keeps building, all while trying to make sense of her own love life. She has built her entire career on the belief that love can be figured out — and then life throws her the one variable she simply cannot control. That hit a little too close to home. Working beside Arjun came so easily, and the chemistry flowed naturally between us from day one. And getting to do all this under Balaji’s direction, with Soundarya’s vision guiding it, made the whole experience feel like it was in the safest hands possible. I’m so excited for audiences worldwide to see this story — it's yours, it’s mine, it’s today's #Love story.”

Echoing similar excitement, Arjun Das added, “What drew me to Matthew was how stubborn he is about chemistry. He's a hopeless romantic hiding behind a chill guy exterior, and he's convinced compatibility is just a fancy word people use when they're scared to take a real chance. It was such a fun character to sink into, especially opposite Aishwarya, who brought so much wit and warmth to Tara. Working with her made a strong case for compatibility, too! This story is unlike anything I've done before, and having Balaji's instincts as a director alongside Soundarya's vision for the show, and Netflix backing it, really shaped that. They knew exactly when to let a scene breathe and when to bring in the lighter moments.”

#Love is written by Nirmal Williams, with Sharada Subramanian and Shweta Chakravarty as co-writers, and produced by May6 Entertainment Factory.

Two rival dating-app founders. One bet. Chemistry or compatibility — which one makes love last?

Also Read: #Love: Arjun Das and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer Netflix new-age romance to premiere on October 2

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