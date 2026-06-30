Actor Adivi Sesh is gearing up to return to the sets of his much-awaited spy action thriller G2 as the film heads into its next shooting schedule in July. The actor recently gave fans a glimpse of what's ahead by sharing a post on social media that read, "Calm before the storm... before G2 shoot in July," hinting at the intense phase of filming that awaits the team. The actor took a much-needed break with family and friends post the success of Dacoit.

Adivi Sesh to resume G2 shoot in July; shares update on upcoming schedule

A sequel to the widely appreciated Goodachari, G2 has generated significant anticipation among audiences ever since it was announced. The franchise established Adivi Sesh as one of the most credible names in the espionage genre, and the sequel promises to expand the scale of the story while continuing the journey of his spy character.

Joining Sesh in G2 are Emraan Hashmi and Wamiqa Gabbi, with the film bringing together a strong ensemble cast for the next chapter of the action thriller. As the production enters its next schedule, expectations continue to grow around the project, which is one of the actor's most anticipated releases.

Speaking about returning to the film, Adivi Sesh said, "We've spent a lot of time building this film carefully, and now we're entering the next stretch. Every schedule has taken us a step closer to telling the story the way we envisioned it. I'm looking forward to getting back on set in July because this phase includes some of the most important portions of the film. The response to the Goodachari franchise has always motivated us to raise our own standards, and that's exactly what we're trying to do with G2. I know fans have been waiting patiently, and I hope the finished film rewards that patience."

With the next schedule set to begin in July, the makers are steadily moving towards completing production, bringing G2 closer to its much-awaited release.

Also Read: Adivi Sesh calls Main Vaapas Aaunga a ‘modern-day classic’; says Naseeruddin Shah delivers a performance for the ages

More Pages: G2 Box Office Collection

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