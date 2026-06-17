The actress offered fans a glimpse into life on set as she wrapped an intensive filming schedule for Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s much-awaited project with Vijay Sethupathi.

Actress Malavika Mohanan recently took to social media to share behind-the-scenes glimpses from the Chennai schedule of her upcoming film Pocket Novel. The post offered fans a candid look at her time on set, capturing both the demanding nature of the shoot and the lighter moments shared with the cast and crew.

Malavika Mohanan shares BTS moments from Pocket Novel shoot; opens up about Chennai heat, challenging scenes and team bonding

Sharing a series of photographs and memories from the filming schedule, Malavika reflected on spending a significant part of May in Chennai while working on the highly anticipated project. The actress spoke about navigating challenging scenes, long shooting hours, and the city’s intense summer weather, while also cherishing the camaraderie built during the process.

Reflecting on her experience, Malavika wrote, "Most of May was spent in Chennai for ‘Pocket Novel’ shoot. In the midst of the unbearable sweltering heat, the shoot hecticness and conquering some very challenging scenes, we still managed to have fun, create some very cute memories and down an unusual amount of mango sticky rice and Maggi." She further went on to list out the places she found comfort in, in the city.

Her post resonated with fans, offering a rare glimpse into the realities of film production beyond the glamour often associated with the industry. Along with documenting the demanding schedule, the actress highlighted the friendships, shared experiences, and small moments of joy that helped balance the pressures of work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)



Pocket Novel is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Thiagarajan Kumararaja and features an entire ensemble. While details about the plot remain under wraps, the project has generated considerable curiosity among cinephiles.

The film also marks a notable collaboration between Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi. Although the two actors have previously appeared in films such as Master and Petta, Pocket Novel is expected to give audiences an opportunity to see them share significant screen space together.

Apart from Pocket Novel, Malavika has a packed slate of upcoming releases. She is also set to appear in Sardar 2 alongside Karthi, further strengthening her presence across multiple film industries.

Also Read: Malavika Mohanan says Sardar 2 features ‘insane action sequences’; calls it one of her most physically challenging films

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