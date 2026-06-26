The psychological period drama directed by Venkatesh Maha stars Satya Dev and Deepa Thomas in the lead and promises a story rooted in mystery and emotion.

Mahesh Babu praises Rao Bahadur ahead of July 3 release; calls it ‘a film that gets under your skin’

The makers of Rao Bahadur, presented by Mahesh Babu, have intensified promotions for the upcoming film by unveiling its teaser, offering audiences a deeper look into its psychological drama set against the backdrop of a fading aristocratic legacy. Directed by Venkatesh Maha, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 3.

Mahesh Babu praises Rao Bahadur ahead of July 3 release; calls it ‘a film that gets under your skin’

Following the release of the film's first glimpse, the teaser introduces viewers to a mysterious world filled with psychological tension, illusions, fear and emotional conflict. Starring Satya Dev and Deepa Thomas in the lead, Rao Bahadur appears to combine elements of a period drama with psychological storytelling, while maintaining an atmosphere of suspense throughout its narrative.

Backing the film, Mahesh Babu took to social media to express his appreciation for the project and its team. Sharing his thoughts after watching the film, he wrote, "RAO BAHADUR...It isn’t just a film that grabs you by the collar but one that gets under your skin!!! Strange, beautiful & intensely dramatic. @mahaisnotanoun builds a stunning world... @ActorSatyaDev takes over that world like only he can!!! @DeepaThomasss shines with a beautifully nuanced performance... The terrific cast and outstanding technical team supported the film brilliantly!!! Extremely proud of the entire team... Can't wait for you all to witness #RaoBahadur and his madness on the big screens from July 3rd!!!"

The teaser also showcases Satya Dev in what appears to be a transformative role, while the visuals highlight the film's period setting and intricate production design. According to the makers, the story explores psychological conflict against the lingering echoes of a noble past, blending regional storytelling with themes that aim to resonate universally.

RAO BAHADUR...It isn’t just a film that grabs you by the collar but one that gets under your skin!!! Strange, beautiful & intensely dramatic. @mahaisnotanoun builds a stunning world... @ActorSatyaDev takes over that world like only he can!!! @DeepaThomasss shines with a… — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 25, 2026



Prior to the teaser launch, the film's first single, 'O Sundari', was released and received a positive response from listeners. Featuring Satya Dev and Deepa Thomas, the romantic track captures the film's period setting through its music and visuals, offering a contrast to the darker tone seen in the teaser.

Written, directed and edited by Venkatesh Maha, Rao Bahadur features cinematography by Kartik Parmar, music by Smaran Sai and production design by Rohan Singh. Presented by Mahesh Babu, the film is slated to hit theatres on July 3, with the makers positioning it as a psychological drama that blends mystery, emotion and period storytelling.

Also Read: SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi first glimpse gets a roaring response at Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France

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