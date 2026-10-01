Singer Madhubanti Bagchi is set to lend her voice to ‘Bindaas’, a Hindi track from superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Jailer 2. The song marks her first collaboration with both Rajinikanth and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Madhubanti Bagchi teams up with Anirudh Ravichander and Rajinikanth for Jailer 2 track ‘Bindaas’

Featuring Nora Fatehi, the track has been written by lyricist Super Subu and is positioned as an upbeat party number. It combines contemporary pop elements with a narrative centred around power, confidence and a high-energy club setting. The song follows a fearless female character, described as the ‘24-Karat Golden Girl’, who takes charge of the space around her while challenging established social hierarchies.

The track also brings together contrasting personalities as the central character takes on an emperor-like figure who remains difficult to outsmart. With its mix of street slang, dance-driven energy and a playful clash of egos, ‘Bindaas’ explores a game of attraction and strategy while keeping the outcome open-ended.

The collaboration comes as another addition to Madhubanti Bagchi’s growing body of work across Hindi and South Indian cinema. The singer has been associated with several popular tracks, including ‘Aaj Ki Raat’, ‘Shararat’, ‘Uyi Amma’, ‘Peelings’, ‘Jab Talak’ and ‘Ramba Ho’ in Bollywood. Her Telugu credits include ‘Nuvvu Naa Sonthama’, ‘Style’ and ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’.

Madhubanti Bagchi states, " Recording a track meant for the legendary Rajinikanth sir and working with Anirudh Ravichander has been an absolute delight. I cannot wait for audiences across India to hear and dance to it."

Also Read : Dhurandhar and Stree 2 fame Madhubanti Bagchi announces debut India tour

More Pages: Jailer 2 Box Office Collection

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