The filmmaker dismisses speculation surrounding the future of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe and reiterates his commitment to expanding the interconnected franchise.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has put an end to speculation surrounding the future of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). Amid rumours that the ambitious interconnected franchise had been put on hold following changes in his upcoming slate, the director has confirmed that the LCU is very much alive and that several projects, including Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, and the much-awaited Rolex standalone film, remain firmly on his agenda.

Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms LCU is not shelved; promises to start work on Kaithi 2, Vikram 2 and Rolex soon

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Lokesh addressed reports suggesting that the LCU had been shelved, making it clear that the universe continues to be one of his biggest creative commitments. “There was buzz going around that the LCU was closed and all. I would close GSquad (home production) if it came to it, but I cannot close the LCU. First of all, I didn’t even name it; it was a tag given by fans online, and I just adopted it. I’m still following it now," he said.

The Lokesh Cinematic Universe began with Kaithi and expanded significantly with Vikram, bringing together interconnected storylines and characters that struck a chord with audiences. While Leo was widely expected to become a major part of the universe, speculation over its future intensified after Vijay announced his decision to step away from films, leading many fans to question the roadmap of the franchise.

Lokesh, however, reassured fans that the larger vision remains unchanged. He also shared an update on one of the most anticipated additions to the franchise—Rolex, the standalone film based on Suriya's character, whose brief but impactful appearance in Vikram became one of the biggest talking points following the film's release.

Kanagaraj shared, “I cannot come out and abruptly say, ‘No, I am not making any more films in the LCU.’ Be it Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, or the Rolex standalone film, these are all my commitments. The LCU is not closed; it will continue. After I finish Allu Arjun sir’s film, I will work on it. Also, Benz, under my production banner, is happening, and that is also a part of the LCU”.

Apart from expanding the LCU, Lokesh Kanagaraj is currently preparing for his first collaboration with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. The yet-untitled project is expected to be a large-scale action entertainer and is among the most anticipated films in production.

Meanwhile, Lokesh is also set to make his acting debut with DC, co-starring Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is scheduled to release on July 31, marking another milestone in the filmmaker's career as he balances directing, production, and acting alongside his long-term plans for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

Also Read: AA23: Allu Arjun –Lokesh Kanagaraj film’s theme crosses 1 million reels; director shares photo saying “Add it up, that’s us!”

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