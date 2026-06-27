Director Rahul Ravindran, whose 2025 film The Girlfriend explored themes of misogyny and emotional abuse, recently responded to a social media user who urged him to make a film on the "atrocities of women on men." His response has since garnered attention for its nuanced take on gender, systemic oppression, and the intent behind his film.

The Girlfriend director Rahul Ravindran slams troll demanding film on ‘atrocities of women on men’; says, “I felt responsible for it as a man”

The exchange began after a social media user shared a post comparing a scene from The Girlfriend with a caricature based on a recent incident involving a woman Siya Goyal who allegedly pushed her fiancé Ketan Agarwal off a cliff into a valley from Lohagad Fort in Maharashtra with the help of her lover Chetan Babulal Chaudhary. The user suggested that Rahul should also make a film highlighting crimes committed by women against men.

Responding to the comment, Rahul clarified that he does not equate isolated crimes committed by women with systemic oppression. He wrote, “I don’t claim to know everything bro… so educate me if I am wrong. But I don’t see atrocities of ‘women’ on ‘men’ at all. I see some horrible incidents of sociopathic human beings who happen to be women, committing horrible crimes.”

He further elaborated on why The Girlfriend focuses on misogyny and everyday gender inequality, adding, “On the other hand… I see a self sustaining system that has lasted centuries that suffocates women… that through invisible, everyday micro aggressions, forces them to shrink their identities. That doesn’t offer them an equal world. This is from my perspective. I’ve seen so many women around me suffer silently because of it. And I chose to convey that through this story. I felt responsible for it as a man… because I benefit from the power equation.”

While acknowledging that crimes committed by women are equally horrific, Rahul maintained that they should not be viewed as representative of women as a gender. “I haven’t read the details of this particular case yet… I will do so. And if there’s a story that I find interesting to tell… I will do that too. But it would be about one particular woman committing a crime. Not crimes of women on men. There’s a difference, the way I see it. Mind you, such incidents of crime are ghastly and terrible. But what I was trying to do is completely different. Had nothing to do with such crimes.”

The filmmaker also clarified that Vikram, the central male character in The Girlfriend, is not portrayed as an overtly violent offender but rather someone whose behaviour reflects subtler forms of misogyny. “Vikram in The Girlfriend isn’t a murderer or a *^%ist. There is no physical abuse. He is in fact faithful. And yet… there’s one section like the original tweet that gets triggered by the film. Ask yourself why that is. But sure… if you or anyone else has a problem… call it out. It’s a healthy habit. I promise to take the feedback and introspect. It’s wonderful for all of us to talk to each other and try to understand each other.”

I don’t claim to know everything bro… so educate me if I am wrong. But I don’t see atrocities of ‘women’ on ‘men’ at all. I see some horrible incidents of sociopathic human beings who happen to be women, committing horrible crimes. On the other hand… I see a self sustaining… https://t.co/dwx5Ig3kIu — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) June 25, 2026



Rahul's remarks have sparked conversations online about the distinction between individual criminal acts and systemic gender discrimination, while also taking a firm stand for feminists and on feminism.

Also Read: Rahul Ravindran on the deep impact of his directorial The Girlfriend, "Rashmika Mandanna read the script and she said, 'I immediately want to make this film'"; also reveals whether he will make The Boyfriend next

More Pages: The Girlfriend Box Office Collection

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