Demonstrators gathered outside a city theatre, tore down posters of Thalapathy Vijay’s film and demanded that shows be halted.

The ongoing Cauvery water dispute has begun impacting the theatrical run of the latest release Jana Nayagan starring Thalapathy Vijay, with protests in Karnataka spilling over to cinema halls. Demonstrators opposing the recent water-sharing directive staged protests outside a theatre in Bengaluru, demanding that screenings of the film be stopped.

Jana Nayagan screening disrupted in Bengaluru as Kannada activists protest over Cauvery water dispute

According to reports, a group of Kannada activists assembled outside Gurushri Cinema and raised slogans against the screening of Jana Nayagan. The protest escalated when some demonstrators tore down posters of the film while insisting that the shows should not be allowed to continue. Videos of the incident have since surfaced on social media, drawing attention from both filmgoers and Vijay's fan base.

The disruption comes against the backdrop of renewed tensions surrounding the long-standing Cauvery River water-sharing issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The latest flashpoint emerged after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directed Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu for a period of 15 days starting July 29.

The directive has been met with opposition from several farmer groups and pro-Kannada organisations, who argue that Karnataka is currently facing its own water-related challenges, including the need to meet drinking water and irrigation requirements. Demonstrations have been reported across several districts, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya and Ramanagara, where protestors have voiced their objections to the CWRC's decision.

The political developments have further intensified the issue. On July 28, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that no statutory or administrative clearance be granted to the proposed Mekedatu project unless it fully adheres to the provisions laid down under the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) Award.

Amid these developments, Jana Nayagan has unexpectedly found itself caught in the crossfire of a political and regional issue despite having no direct connection to the dispute.

The film has had a turbulent journey even before its theatrical release. Widely billed as Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film before his full-time transition into politics, Jana Nayagan encountered multiple hurdles during production and release. It remained with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for several months, resulting in the postponement of its originally planned January release. The project also faced a major piracy setback after a leaked copy surfaced online ahead of release, leading to the arrest of several individuals during the investigation.

Despite the setbacks, Jana Nayagan finally arrived in cinemas earlier this month and has been receiving an enthusiastic response from Vijay's fans. However, the latest protests in Karnataka have added another chapter to the film's eventful journey, with its screenings now becoming an unintended focal point amid the ongoing Cauvery water row.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan actor Anandhi Ajay reveals her scene with Thalapathy Vijay was edited out: “I couldn’t bear the sadness”

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