Dulquer Salmaan has set the stage for what could be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year with the launch of the much-awaited trailer of I’m Game. Slated for a grand worldwide theatrical release on August 20 during the Onam festive season, the pan-India action thriller has taken anticipation to the next level, with fans praising its scale, visuals, and larger-than-life presentation. The excitement only grew stronger after Jr. NTR unveiled the Telugu trailer, adding to the film’s nationwide buzz.

I’m Game trailer out: Dulquer Salmaan headlines stylish Pan-India action entertainer

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I’m Game introduces Dulquer in one of his most intense and stylish avatars yet. The trailer follows a fearless man who thrives on taking risks, only to find himself pulled into a dangerous web of crime, power, and survival. Blending stylised action with fantasy elements and gripping suspense, the film hints at an adrenaline-fuelled story packed with unexpected twists while keeping its biggest secrets under wraps.

Mounted on an ambitious scale, the film has been shot across nearly 100 locations in South India, giving it a visually expansive canvas. Every frame reflects meticulous craftsmanship, from the striking cinematography and immersive production design to the seamless editing and vibrant colour palette. Jakes Bejoy’s pulsating background score further amplifies the trailer’s intensity, making for an engaging big-screen spectacle.

The film also stars Kayadu Lohar as the female lead, alongside Mysskin and Samyuktha Vishwanathan in pivotal roles. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films, I’m Game showcases the actor-producer’s vision of delivering a premium theatrical experience without compromising on scale or quality.

With its gripping trailer, stellar technical finesse, and mounting excitement across languages, I’m Game has all the ingredients to emerge as one of the biggest blockbuster contenders of the Onam season.

Also Read: Zee Music Company acquires music rights for Dulquer Salmaan’s I’M GAME, Chiranjeevi’s Mega 158 and more

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