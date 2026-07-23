Dhurandhar actor and renowned television star Manav Gohil, known for his notable roles in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, stars in Story TV’s latest microdrama, Ustaad Ka Comeback.

Fresh off Dhurandhar success, Manav Gohil headlines Story TV’s latest microdrama Ustaad Ka Comeback

Set against the backdrop of India’s wrestling heartland, this sports drama is a story of grit, redemption and second chances. Starring alongside Manav are notable actors such as Pooja Lokhande, Pawan Gupta, Bhumika Gurung, Suryansh Saraswat and Priyanka Purohit.

The microdrama is produced by AAD Productions and is directed by Abhishek Banerjee. The 52-episode microdrama launched on July 22 and has already crossed 1 million views in 24 hours.

Driving the gripping story is Manav’s character who steps into the role of a famed wrestling coach and is tasked with the responsibility of training a group of young athletes where he has to overcome a series of personal and professional challenges to fulfill his vision of bringing glory to the sport. The show explores themes of power struggle, revenge and betrayal.

Over the last year, Story TV has emerged as India’s leading platform for microdramas, with over 2,000 shows on the platform featuring some of the leading names from the Indian entertainment industry across Bollywood, Indian Television and the digital space. Story TV is now focusing on the next generation of microdramas and aims to bring high quality, premium storytelling to its platform across genres.

Also Read: Dhurandhar production designer Rupin Suchak reveals Alia Bhatt’s major role in transforming his career: “She entrusted me with designing her home. That project opened an ENTIRELY new chapter”

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