Zee Studios and Prerna Arora’s next with Kiran Abbavaram to go on floors in October, to be directed by Srikanth Puppala

Zee Studios and producer Prerna Arora have officially announced their ambitious Pan-India film KA16, starring Kiran Abbavaram in the lead and directed by Srikanth Puppala. The film is set to commence principal photography this October.

Zee Studios and Prerna Arora’s next with Kiran Abbavaram to go on floors in October, to be directed by Srikanth Puppala

Conceived as a large-scale cinematic entertainer, KA16 brings together a promising creative team with a vision to deliver a compelling story mounted on a grand canvas. The makers are gearing up to begin production after months of development and planning.

Director Srikanth Puppala, known for his strong storytelling sensibilities, will helm the project, while Kiran Abbavaram takes on what is expected to be one of the most exciting roles of his career. The collaboration marks a significant milestone for all stakeholders involved as they embark on a project designed for audiences across markets.

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Produced by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora and co-produced by Keerthan, KA16 is currently in pre-production and is slated to go on floors this October. The makers will reveal further details about the cast, technical crew, and release plans in the coming months.

Also Read: After ‘Pallo Latke’, Shreya Sharma reunites with producer Prerna Arora for an exciting Malayalam film song

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