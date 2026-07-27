Tamil actor Dhanush has addressed the criticism that followed this year’s National Award announcement, defending the recognition he received despite online debate over the selections.

Dhanush defends National Award wins; says, “Some things simply fall into place”

The criticism

Dhanush won a Special Mention in the Best Actor category for Captain Miller, while his directorial debut Raayan was named Best Tamil Film.

Following the announcement earlier this month, several social media users argued that Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Arvind Swami, and Maharaja, featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap, were stronger contenders for the Best Tamil Film honour.

Some also felt the lead actors of those films deserved the acting recognition over Dhanush for Captain Miller.

Dhanush responds

Speaking at an event on Sunday, as reported by Telegraph India, Dhanush addressed the debate directly. “For Raayan, I got a National Film Award. That year, there were definitely better films than that one. The fans of those films expressed their love, and I fully respect them,” he said, without naming any specific titles.

He then recalled several past performances for which he had once expected national recognition but did not receive it, mentioning Adhu Oru Kana Kaalam, Pudhupettai, 3, Mayakkam Enna, Vada Chennai, Karnan, Maryan and Raanjhanaa.

‘Celebrate it’

On his latest wins, Dhanush said, “Some things simply fall into place on their own, no matter how hard you try, that is exactly how it happened for me. I got the opportunity. Regardless of how the film itself turned out, the effort I put into it was genuine. As a Tamilian, I have received two more National Awards; don’t brush this aside, celebrate it.”

He also invoked actor Ajith Kumar’s popular screen line during his speech, saying, “Just like our Thala Ajith Sir said, no one can defeat you until you admit defeat yourself. What do you say, baby? If you’re bad, I’m your dad.”

In a note shared after the announcement, Dhanush called the recognition especially meaningful, writing, “This recognition for Captain Miller is especially close to my heart because I have always believed it to be my finest performance to date. Receiving a Special Mention for a performance I hold so dearly makes this honour even more meaningful. And a first is always unforgettable. Winning my very first National Award as a Director for Raayan is a blessing I will cherish forever.”

Also Read: Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi’s Om – Chapter 1: Udhiram: The Blood Wood locks October 16 release date

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