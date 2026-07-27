The ambitious historical epic continues to expand its ensemble as the actress comes on board to portray one of Karnataka’s most revered warrior queens.

The ensemble cast of The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj continues to get bigger. Actress Bhumi Satish Pednekkar has officially joined the cast of the upcoming historical epic and will portray Belawadi Mallamma, the fearless warrior queen celebrated for her courage and unwavering spirit.

Bhumi Satish Pednekkar joins Rishab Shetty starrer The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma

Directed and produced by Sandeep Singh, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being mounted on a grand scale and aims to chronicle the life and legacy of the legendary Maratha warrior king. The film stars National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty in the titular role, alongside Arjun Rampal, Vivek Oberoi and an ensemble cast.

Bhumi's addition further strengthens the star-studded lineup of the ambitious project, which is expected to begin production later this year after extensive pre-production.

Speaking about joining the film, Bhumi Satish Pednekkar shared her excitement and said, "I'm deeply honoured to be part of the first-ever Indian cinematic spectacle of this scale on the life and legacy of the great Maratha warrior-king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It’s a privilege for me to play Karnataka’s brave warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma and to bring her to life on screen. I am a huge Kantara fan, and the stunning performance by Rishab Shetty blew me away; hence, the moment Sandeep narrated the film, the actor in me instantly said yes. This is unlike anything I've done before, and I'm grateful to the makers for seeing me in a completely new light."

Envisioned as one of the biggest cinematic spectacles based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film is being planned as a two-part saga. The screenplay has been penned by Rishi Virmani, while Amit Trivedi has been roped in to compose the music. National Award-winning lyricist Prasoon Joshi will write the lyrics for the film's soundtrack.

The makers have also been assembling a team of acclaimed technicians and performers as they gear up for the large-scale production. With pre-production already underway, the film is expected to recreate key moments from the life of the iconic Maratha ruler through an expansive cinematic vision.

With Rishab Shetty leading the cast as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Bhumi Satish Pednekkar stepping into the role of Belawadi Mallamma, The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated historical films currently in development.

Also Read: Amit Trivedi replaces Pritam as composer for Rishab Shetty starrer The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

More Pages: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Box Office Collection

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