Allu Arjun and Atlee's highly anticipated Raaka seems to be following the path of Dhurandhar. According to sources associated with the project, the makers are exploring the possibility of splitting the upcoming magnum opus into two parts due to its expansive storyline.

SCOOP: Allu Arjun’s Raaka may release in two parts; Atlee exploring major change to Rs. 800 crore epic

"Raaka has been in production for more than a year now, and the footage shot so far has grown far beyond what can realistically be accommodated within a conventional three-hour runtime. With at least four months of filming still pending, it has become practically impossible to fit the complete narrative into one film," a source associated with the project told Bollywood Hungama. "However, the makers have not yet locked in the two-part concept, as Atlee is still exploring how the story might best be structured, and a definitive decision will be taken only after shooting wraps."

Sources say Allu and the other cast members have complete faith in Atlee's vision to deliver the biggest spectacle possible and are giving him the time required to realize the project's ambitious scope. Allu is believed to have committed his dates through December before he fully dives into Lokesh Kanagaraj's superhero film early next year. The principal production of this large-scale, VFX-heavy pan-India film is expected to continue until the first quarter of 2027, with the makers targeting a worldwide theatrical release in the latter half of 2027.

Sun Pictures, which is producing the film on a staggering budget of Rs. 800 crore, is said to be pushing for a two-part format; however, the final call rests with Atlee. The producers are arguing that the split would not only offer greater creative freedom to tell the story as Atlee has envisioned it but would also improve its financial viability, reducing the recovery pressure associated with the film. However, the strategy is not without risk, as the success of the second part depends heavily on the audience's response to the first film.

A similar approach was recently adopted by Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. The film was initially supposed to be a single, action-heavy espionage thriller but was later split into two parts just a few months before its release after the makers realized that its nearly seven hours of footage could not be justified within a standard three-hour film. Backed by Jio Studios, the gamble paid off handsomely, and the film turned out to be a bona fide historic blockbuster, with both instalments collectively earning Rs. 2,004 crore net in India and Rs. 3,203 crore globally.

Raaka is being positioned as a visual spectacle that pushes the boundaries of Indian cinema through advanced visual effects and high-concept world-building. Atlee is said to be leaving no stone unturned to deliver a memorable theatrical experience. Anchored by a star-studded pan-India ensemble that includes Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor alongside Allu Arjun, the project is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious theatrical events of 2027.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone pulls night shifts non-stop to finish Raaka before maternity leave: Report

More Pages: Raaka Box Office Collection

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