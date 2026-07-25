Mahavatar Narsimha makers celebrate one year: “Thank you for embracing this divine journey”

Mahavatar Narsimha has completed one year since its theatrical release. Marking the occasion, the makers celebrated the film's anniversary on social media and thanked audiences for their support while also reminding fans that the next chapter in the franchise, Mahavatar Parshuram, is scheduled to release in December 2027.

Mahavatar Narsimha makers celebrate one year: “Thank you for embracing this divine journey”

Sharing an anniversary post on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Celebrating One Glorious Year of #MahavatarNarsimha. A story that found a special place in millions of hearts. Thank you for embracing this divine journey and making it truly unforgettable. The Mahavatar Cinematic Universe continues... #MahavatarParshuraam Coming December 2027."

Released on July 25, 2025, Mahavatar Narsimha brought the story of Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar to the big screen through animation. The film explored themes of faith, justice and devotion while portraying characters such as Prahlada, Hiranyakashipu, Varaha and Narasimha.

Following the film's release, Hombale Films and Kleem Productions announced plans for the Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, a long-term animated franchise based on the different avatars of Lord Vishnu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hombale Films (@hombalefilms)

As per the announced slate, Mahavatar Parshuram will arrive in 2027, followed by Mahavatar Raghunandan in 2029, Mahavatar Dwarkadhish in 2031, Mahavatar Gokulananda in 2033, Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 in 2035 and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037.

Directed by Ashwin Kumar, Mahavatar Narsimha was produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai and Chaitanya Desai under Kleem Productions and presented by Hombale Films. The animated feature was released in 3D in five Indian languages.

Also Read: Here’s why Mahavatar Narsimha gave credit to Vyas Deva and Jaydeva Goswami ji in the credits

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