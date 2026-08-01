A person close to the production says the actor and filmmaker have spent considerable time developing a fresh on-screen appearance that aligns with the film's vision.

Anticipation continues to grow around Allu Arjun's upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Tentatively titled AA23, the project has been among the most talked-about announcements in Indian cinema, and a new update has now added to the excitement surrounding the film.

Allu Arjun to sport a never-seen-before look in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s AA23, claims source

According to a source close to the production, Allu Arjun will be seen in an entirely new avatar for the film, with the makers reportedly investing significant time in developing a look that differs from any of his previous on-screen appearances.

The source said, “Allu Arjun will have a completely different and unique look in AA23 with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Both AA and Lokesh have spent a lot of time in researching and exploring different looks, as they are known for pushing boundaries and bringing their characters to life with complete conviction. They wanted to make sure this look feels fresh and unlike anything audiences have seen from Allu Arjun before and at the same time truly represent the character they want to showcase. AA23 is set to surprise the audience in a big way and this look is going to become iconic.”

While the makers have not officially revealed any details about the film's storyline or Allu Arjun's character, the latest update suggests that considerable effort has gone into shaping the visual identity of the protagonist. Both the actor and Lokesh Kanagaraj have built a reputation for paying close attention to character design, making the reported transformation one of the film's most anticipated aspects.

Over the years, Allu Arjun has undergone several notable physical transformations for his films. From Arya and Pushpa to his recently announced project Raaka, the actor has consistently adopted distinctive looks to suit the characters he portrays. Similarly, Lokesh Kanagaraj has earned praise for creating memorable character aesthetics in his films, making their collaboration one of the most awaited projects currently in development.

The buzz around Allu Arjun has only intensified following the announcement of Raaka, his upcoming film with director Atlee. Although the makers unveiled only a first-look poster, the actor's striking appearance quickly became a major talking point on social media, with fans eagerly awaiting more updates from the project.

In addition to Raaka, Allu Arjun also has Pushpa 3: The Rampage in the pipeline, along with several other high-profile ventures. Meanwhile, AA23 remains one of the actor's most anticipated films, with fans keen to see how Lokesh Kanagaraj presents the star in what is being described as an entirely fresh avatar. Until the makers officially unveil the first look, the latest claims are likely to further fuel curiosity about the project.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon expresses desire to collaborate with Allu Arjun: “I think he is a fantastic actor”

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