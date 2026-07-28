Dhanush turned 43 on Tuesday, July 28, and celebrated the occasion by greeting fans who had gathered outside his residence for hours to wish him. According to ANI, the actor first stepped onto the balcony of his home with folded hands and a warm smile before later coming down to meet fans in person.

Dhanush celebrates 43rd birthday by greeting fans gathered outside his residence

He greeted them with folded hands and a warm smile before stepping out to interact with the crowd. Dhanush shook hands with several fans and also cut his birthday cake with them, making the celebrations even more special.

On the work front, Dhanush will next be seen in Thamizh Murugan, directed by Vetri Maaran. The film marks the fifth collaboration between Dhanush and Vetri Maaran, following Polladhavan, Aadukalam, Vada Chennai, and Asuran.

The duo had earlier announced Vada Chennai II: Anbuvin Vazhchi, though work on that project is yet to begin. Thamizh Murugan has been written by Arivumathi, with music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. A release date for the film is yet to be announced.

Dhanush will also be seen in OM, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, alongside Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela. The film’s music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar, and it is set to release worldwide on October 16, 2026. The film reunites him with Sai Pallavi after Maari 2, and also stars Naseeruddin Shah.

Also Read:

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.