Tom Holland reveals Spider-Man succession plan, hopes to follow Robert Downey Jr.’s lead; says, “I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton”

Tom Holland is back in the Spidey suit for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but the actor is well aware that his run as the web slinger will not last forever. In a new interview, Holland revealed that a plan is already in place for the character as he eventually steps away from the role.

Tom Holland reveals Spider-Man succession plan, hopes to follow Robert Downey Jr.’s lead; says, “I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton”

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Holland said, “There’s a whole plan that we have been working on for, I would say, since we finished Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s laid out. It’s gonna change for sure, but I have a really clear vision to the passing on of the baton, and I think it’s really exciting.”

He continued, “I know I get really excited when we have these meetings and chat about it. But that is the thing I want to do most in this character, for sure.”

Holland’s Spider-Man first appeared in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, marking his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, followed by Spider-Man: Homecoming the next year. He has since appeared in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Earlier this year, Holland had also spoken about eventually mentoring the next Spider-Man, in the way Downey once mentored him. “For whoever’s next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter,” he told Empire. “Whatever that looks like, I don’t know. But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset.”

On the same podcast appearance, Holland also spoke fondly of the growing range of Spider-Man projects across mediums, saying, “I think what also’s been so fun over these last few years is that there’s so many different Spider-Man mediums. We have Spider-Noir that came out a few weeks ago, we have my version, we have the stuff that Sony’s been doing, we have the animated movies that Sony makes, which are just the best Spider-Man movies that have ever been made, those animated movies. The heart in those movies is out of this world.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theatres.

Also Read: A post-credit PRANK? Motorcycle commercial ‘featuring’ Doctor Doom plays after Spider-Man: Brand New Day; tricks viewers into believing it’s an Avengers: Doomsday teaser

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