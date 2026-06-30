Tom Holland and Lionel Messi team up for an epic web-swing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo; watch

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is gearing up for its theatrical release in India on July 30, arriving in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Football icon Lionel Messi has officially stepped into the Marvel universe—at least for a special promotional featurette. Fresh off making headlines with his standout performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup>, the Argentine superstar joins Tom Holland for an entertaining Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo that has captured the attention of fans worldwide.

Tom Holland and Lionel Messi team up for an epic web-swing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo; watch

The featurette begins with Messi, portrayed as a devoted Spider-Man admirer, using a Spider-Man tracker in search of his favorite superhero. His quest leads him to a charming coffee shop in New York, where he unexpectedly encounters Peter Parker. Thrilled to meet the football legend, Peter quickly transforms into Spider-Man before taking Messi on a breathtaking web-swinging journey across the New York skyline, blending the worlds of football and superheroes in a memorable crossover.

Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is penned by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, and Justin Kuritzkes. The film is based on the Marvel comic book characters created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. Produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor, the movie also has Louis D'Esposito and David Cain serving as executive producers.

The film features an ensemble cast including Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theatres across India on July 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day off to a FLYING start in India; sells 45,000 tickets in JUST 24 hours

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