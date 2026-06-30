Paramount Pictures has released the official trailer, poster and first-look images for The Angry Birds Movie 3, the next instalment in the animated franchise, ahead of its release in Indian cinemas on January 1. The reveal offers fans their first extended look at the new film, which follows Red, Chuck and the rest of Bird Island as they face a fresh set of challenges.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 trailer out: India release set for January 1; watch

The film follows Red as he takes on fatherhood for the first time, a challenge the trailer positions as more personal than his earlier battles with the green pigs. The story finds him balancing a new family dynamic at home with a mission to save the world, weaving the franchise’s established humour and action into the theme of parenthood. The trailer leans on the series’ familiar blend of comedy and high-flying set pieces while introducing the new family storyline at its centre.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 is produced by John Cohen, Dan Chuba, Carla Connor and Namit Malhotra. It is directed by John Rice from a screenplay written by Thurop Van Orman.

The voice cast includes Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Emma Myers, Rachel Bloom, Walker Scobell, Danny McBride, Marcello Hernández, Tim Robinson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, MrBeast, Salish Matter, Psalm West, Sam Richardson and James Austin Johnson, alongside Lily James and Keke Palmer in new roles within the franchise.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 will release in cinemas across India in English and Hindi on January 1, 2027.

Also Read: The Angry Birds Movie 3 to release in theatres worldwide on January 29, 2027

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