Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu returns with Digger, an original film that blends comedy with large-scale catastrophe. Backed by Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, the film features Academy Award winner Tom Cruise in the lead role as Digger Rockwell, a powerful oil baron whose company's actions may have caused an environmental disaster capable of escalating into a nuclear conflict. As the crisis grows beyond control, Digger sets out on a desperate mission to convince the world that he alone has the ability to prevent the destruction of humanity before the catastrophe consumes everything.

Tom Cruise headlines Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger; poster and trailer out now; watch

Tom Cruise leads the ensemble cast alongside Oscar winner Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons. The film also features Robert John Burke, Emma D’Arcy, Burn Gorman, and Sophie Wilde in key roles.

Iñárritu has directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Academy Award winners Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolás Giacobone, along with Sabina Berman. The story is based on an original idea developed by Iñárritu and Berman. The production is led by Iñárritu, Oscar nominee Mary Parent, Tom Cruise, and Michael Sharp, while Joshua Grode, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, Jez Butterworth, and Emmanuel Lubezki serve as executive producers.

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The filmmaker has reunited with several longtime collaborators for the project, including Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, editors Conor O’Neill and Oscar winner Stephen Mirrione, Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West, Oscar-winning makeup and hair designer Alessandro Bertolazzi, and Oscar-nominated casting director Francine Maisler. The creative team also includes Oscar-winning production designer Dennis Gassner, production designer Richard Johnson, Oscar-winning prosthetic makeup designer Kazu Hiro, and composer Cosmo Sheldrake.

Presented as An Alejandro G. Iñárritu Film, Digger has been filmed entirely in VistaVision and is scheduled to release in cinemas and IMAX® across India on October 2, 2026. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Also Read : Top Gun turns 40: Tom Cruise starrers set for one-week theatrical re-release in India from May 15

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