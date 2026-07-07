Disney’s live-action reimagining of Moana releases in India in English and Hindi on July 10, directed by Thomas Kail and produced by Dwayne Johnson, who also returns to portray Maui.

Thomas Kail says live-action Moana’s story connects with families beyond its teenage heroine

Speaking at a junket interview in Sydney, Kail addressed why the story reaches beyond its teenage protagonist. He said, “I think the idea of going further than you think you can, and understanding that there is something beyond your own understanding of what’s possible, is incredibly resonating. It’s a story about what you do for your community, what you do for your family when they say no and you feel like there’s a yes inside of you. And I think those are not just problems and challenges that teenagers face, but all of us who have been in a family, which is most of us.”

The film also explores Moana’s relationship with her grandmother, Tala, as part of its broader family narrative. Kail is known for directing Hamilton, for which he received Emmy and Tony Award recognition.

Johnson, who also produces the film, described its broader appeal. “It’s more than a movie,” he said. “There’s values, and there’s culture that is for everybody. And it’s a big, beautiful, sweeping movie.” Johnson also spoke about the production’s approach to authenticity, noting the predominantly Polynesian cast, costumes reflective of their cultural origins, and the presence of cultural consultants throughout production.

Directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail, Moana marks Disney's live-action adaptation of its acclaimed 2016 animated feature. Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui, reprising the role he previously voiced in the animated films. The film is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Thomas Kail also serves as an executive producer alongside Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original animated films. Disney’s live-action Moana releases in India in English and Hindi on July 10, 2026.

Also Read: Moana actor Catherine Laga’aia reveals the biggest lesson she learned while filming

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