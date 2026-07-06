As Disney’s biggest live-action spectacle, Moana prepares to sail into cinemas this Friday, on 10 July, 19-year-old Catherine Lagaʻaia, who takes on the title role in the highly anticipated live-action reimagining recently opened up about the journey that shaped her both on-screen and off during the film’s promotions.

Moana actor Catherine Laga’aia reveals the biggest lesson she learned while filming

Asked what advice her Moana might have for the young Moanas of the world navigating their own uncharted waters, Lagaʻaia points to the bond at the heart of the film: the quiet, unwavering faith passed down from grandmother to granddaughter.

“I think it's the advice that she kind of receives from her grandma, to go beyond the reef,” Lagaʻaia says. “Something Tommy (director Thomas Kail) says all the time is that Grandma Tala knew something that Moana didn't. She had this kind of trust and faith in Moana that she would achieve the goal she was always set to do. So, I think maybe there's some divine thing that calls out to you that you maybe don't know yet, but I think just seizing every opportunity is the best way to do it.”

That message of self-belief, it turns out, wasn't just written into the script, it's one Lagaʻaia lived out during production. With the film's themes of self-discovery running deep, the newcomer reflects on what the experience taught her about herself.

“I learned a lot about myself, and I learned how to be brave,” she shares. “There were so many opportunities in that world that I was nervous to take and nervous to seize, because you don't know where you're going to end up. But coming off the back of it and coming out the other side, I feel like I am much more likely to seize something, to go for something that maybe seems too far away, or too hard.”

It's a fitting parallel, much like the character she plays, Lagaʻaia found her own courage by simply choosing to go beyond the reef.

Disney’s reimagining of the beloved Oscar®️-nominated animated adventure is directed by Emmy®️ and Tony Award®️ winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton). The film is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films Moana and Moana 2.

Featuring original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, along with an original score composed by Mancina, Moana brings the beloved story to life on an epic scale for a new generation.

Audiences can experience the breath-taking sights, unforgettable songs and adventurous spirit of Moana exclusively in cinemas across India in English and Hindi from 10th July 2026.

Also Read: Director Thomas Kail recalls discovering Catherine Lagaʻaia for Disney’s live-action Moana, ahead of July 10 release

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