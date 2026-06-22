K-pop group Stray Kids has announced a digital pre-release single titled ‘Run It’, set to drop on June 25, 2026, at 1:00 PM KST, ahead of their upcoming album ‘This & That’, which is scheduled for release on August 7, 2026.

Stray Kids announces ‘Run It’ single, new album ‘This & That’ and 2026 world tour

A teaser for ‘Run It’ was released on the band’s official YouTube channel, featuring members styled as vanguards against industrial and desert backdrops in a black-and-white visual palette. ‘This & That’ will be the group’s first album of 2026 and follows their November 2025 mixtape ‘Do It’. The album will include eight tracks, among them the single ‘Run It’.

Alongside the music releases, the group has confirmed a new world tour also titled Run It, described by JYP Entertainment as a continuation of last year’s dominATE tour, which spanned 56 shows across 35 cities. Specific dates and cities for the new tour have not yet been announced.

Stray Kids headlined New York’s Governor’s Ball on June 6, 2026, becoming the first K-pop act to do so. The group is also confirmed to perform at Rock in Rio in Brazil and will launch its own festival, Straycity, across three cities in Latin America in September 2026.

Stray Kids is managed by JYP Entertainment. The digital single ‘Run It’ releases on June 25, 2026, and the album ‘This & That’ is scheduled for August 7, 2026.

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