In the music video for ‘ICONIC BY MISTAKE’, the members of LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE never lose their sense of humor, even under constant scrutiny. They kiss statues in graveyards, playfully pluck out their teeth, and throw corn to start a fire. Unfazed by the chaos around them, the three groups radiate energy rooted in connection and solidarity throughout the video, defying even the most grotesque situations.

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT and KATSEYE challenge beauty conventions and subvert perspectives in ‘ICONIC BY MISTAKE’

Revealing his aesthetic vision and creative intentions behind the project, Cody Critcheloe, who directed the ‘ICONIC BY MISTAKE’ music video, describes the music video as “bringing irreverence and subversion” into his work and “pushing against more conventional beauty standards.”

Critcheloe identifies what he loves most about K-pop as “the depth of the storytelling—the lore, the symbolism, and the layers that give fans something to interpret and decode.” While preserving this, he approached the visuals in a more cryptic and unexpected way, subverting convention by presenting the girls’ own unique beauty in a less polished manner through imagery that feels exaggerated, strange, and even occasionally grotesque, including tombstones, pulling out teeth and a fire-lit cornfield.

Like many of the music videos Critcheloe has produced, ‘ICONIC BY MISTAKE’ uses a technique of twisting specific myths to project reality. Critcheloe shared, “The constant presence of officers, surveillance, and scrutiny throughout ‘Iconic by Mistake’ serves as a loose metaphor for the entertainment industry.” Throughout the entire video, the three groups appear fully in control, unfazed even when they’re being watched, judged, or analyzed. This highlights their attitude to turn pressure and scrutiny into authority.

“Every mishap ultimately works in their favor, reinforcing the idea that mistakes, accidents, and imperfections can become part of what makes someone iconic,” Critcheloe added, reflecting the resonant message behind the track.

According to Critcheloe, the video also functions as a shared universe where each group’s unique identity and characteristics remain intact, while still contributing to a bigger narrative. The tombstones for LE SSERAFIM, the wisdom teeth motif for ILLIT, and various visual callbacks for KATSEYE are references familiar to fans, but they take on a new meaning within the larger story in ‘ICONIC BY MISTAKE’.

Emerging from the chaotic journey, all three groups gather around a campfire in the final scene. They playfully strum guitars while roasting marshmallows before flames that seem ready to swallow an entire field. The director describes the scene: “It's surprisingly simple, endearing, and a little bit funny. In America we'd jokingly call it a ‘kumbaya moment’. Beneath all the spectacle and absurdity, there's a feeling of connection and shared experience.”

Driven by its new aesthetic and unexpected visual world, the music video has been garnering an explosive response from global fans, topping YouTube’s Music Video Trending Worldwide chart and surpassing 27 million views within a week of release. The song itself continues to build momentum, with ‘ICONIC BY MISTAKE’ reaching a new peak at No. 25 on Spotify Daily Top Songs Global and No. 26 on the Spotify US Top Songs chart as of June 17.

The groups’ sisterhood has also resonated strongly with audiences through behind-the-scenes content showcasing their natural interactions, decorating and exchanging custom hoodies for one another backstage at a music show.

Speaking about the song, LE SSERAFIM said, “We hope this song encourages people to embrace themselves, celebrate their individuality, and recognize the strength that comes from coming together despite our differences.”

ILLIT added, “We've admired both groups, so being able to share a project with them felt very special. It also allowed us to step outside our usual concepts while staying true to our own color and identity, giving us the confidence to expand our spectrum even further as artists.

“Bringing three distinct groups together, each with our own unique artistry and perspective, was incredibly inspiring. We found so much joy in learning from one another, sharing our experiences, and celebrating what makes each of us unique,” said KATSEYE.

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