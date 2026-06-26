K-pop group ATEEZ released their 14th mini-album Golden Hour: Part. 5 on June 26, 2026, via KQ Entertainment. The five-track EP is the latest instalment in the group’s ongoing Golden Hour series and is led by the title track ‘Bad’, a Brazilian funk-inspired dance track with an addictive chorus and groove-driven beat.

ATEEZ releases Golden Hour: Part. 5 with Brazilian funk-inspired title track ‘Bad’

The music video for ‘Bad’ was released simultaneously with the album, following cinematic teaser videos unveiled on Wednesday and Thursday. The videos feature a guest appearance by Hollywood actress Chase Infiniti, known for the series Presumed Innocent.

The tracklist features ‘Bad’ as the title track, alongside ‘MAMACITA’, ‘TOXIN’, ‘Fallin’’, and ‘Body’. ‘MAMACITA’ blends Latin trap with a confession of love, while ‘TOXIN’ explores irresistible attraction through an R&B sound. ‘Fallin’’ uses electronic dance music production to capture the moment reason gives way to emotion, and the closing track ‘Body’ conveys lingering feelings after a fleeting encounter over a smooth R&B arrangement.

Ahead of the release, ATEEZ won the grand prize at the Seoul Music Awards, which the group acknowledged as another achievement in their career. ATEEZ is also set to bring its VR concert ATEEZ: Light the Way to cinemas worldwide on August 6 and 8. Adapted from the group’s VR concert experience, the theatrical release will be presented in 8K resolution with 5.1 surround sound and will include approximately 20 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage not featured in the VR version.

The group will perform ‘Bad’ live for the first time at BST Hyde Park in London on June 28, 2026. ATEEZ will also perform ‘Bad’ on The Kelly Clarkson Show on July 1, 2026. Golden Hour: Part. 5 is available to stream now across all major platforms via KQ Entertainment.

Also Read: ATEEZ go beyond intensity with experimental sound in Golden Hour: Part. 2 – Album Review

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