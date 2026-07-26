Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 featured several major announcements, but one of the biggest crowd-pleasers came from an unexpected guest. Ryan Reynolds made a surprise appearance in costume as Deadpool, humorously pitching the Merc with a Mouth for a place in Avengers: Doomsday.

Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool gate crashed SDCC to beg for role in Avengers: Doomsday; Robert Downey Jr REACTS

The actor walked onto the stage wearing a new grey Deadpool suit and jokingly suggested that the announcement everyone was waiting for was Deadpool's return in Avengers: Doomsday. His appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of Marvel's presentation.

Ryan Reynolds revives Deadpool's trademark humor

Staying in character throughout the segment, Reynolds first addressed Paul Rudd with a callback to Deadpool & Wolverine. Referring to the film's memorable scene featuring Thor, he asked, "First question is for Mr. Paul Rudd. Where is Thor, and why was he crying?"

The playful reference drew loud cheers from the audience before Reynolds shifted his attention to the cast of Avengers: Doomsday.

He joked, "This seems like an awfully expensive way to announce a film. When do you start filming?"

Robert Downey Jr., who returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom, responded with, "It's in the can, bro. Look around you. Did you bump your head?"

Continuing the banter, Reynolds asked whether there would be "additional photography" or any "last minute additions," seemingly trying to negotiate Deadpool's inclusion in the film. Wrapping up the exchange, he quipped, "No further questions. Happy Hogan, fetch the Audi. We're leaving," before exiting the stage to loud applause and laughter.

Ryan Reynolds tried to get a role in ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ during the #SDCC panel. “So there’s no additional photography?” pic.twitter.com/eQCG7Ggbfq — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 26, 2026

New Deadpool suit revealed

Following the panel, Reynolds shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of himself in the updated Deadpool suit through his Instagram Stories, giving fans a closer look at the character's latest appearance.

The Comic-Con appearance comes just days after Marvel unveiled the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, which has generated significant buzz ahead of its theatrical release. The film also marks Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU, this time as Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on December 18 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Ryan Reynolds confirms Deadpool 4 is in development; says,“It’s going to be great”

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