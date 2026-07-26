Marvel Studios packed Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with a series of major announcements, offering new updates on Avengers: Doomsday, unveiling a new Ghost Rider film starring Ryan Gosling, and confirming key details about Black Panther 3.

Marvel unveils Ghost Rider, CONFIRMS Black Panther 3 and shares new Avengers: Doomsday updates at SDCC

The presentation was led by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, who was joined by filmmakers and cast members from several upcoming projects.

Ryan Gosling to lead Marvel's Ghost Rider

One of the biggest announcements from the event was the confirmation of a new Ghost Rider film. Ryan Gosling will headline the project, with Shawn Levy attached as director. Jonathan Tropper is writing the screenplay.

The film is currently in development and is scheduled to release in theatres in 2028.

New Black Panther revealed

Marvel also shared an update on Black Panther 3. Director Ryan Coogler took the stage alongside Letitia Wright and Winston Duke to confirm that the film will arrive in theatres on December 15, 2028.

During the presentation, Coogler introduced actor David Jonsson as the new Black Panther, marking a major casting announcement for the franchise.

Fresh look at Avengers: Doomsday

The Hall H event also featured a dedicated panel for Avengers: Doomsday, with directors Anthony and Joe Russo joining Kevin Feige alongside several members of the film's ensemble cast.

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Simu Liu, James Marsden, Letitia Wright, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn and Tenoch Huerta Mejia were among those in attendance. Hayley Atwell also confirmed that she will reprise her role as Peggy Carter.

Fans attending the panel were given Doctor Doom masks and cloaks before being invited by Robert Downey Jr. to wear them during the presentation. Marvel also screened exclusive footage from the upcoming film for the audience.

Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and is set to release in theatres on December 18, 2026.

Update on Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The showcase also included a brief appearance by Jon Bernthal, who discussed returning as Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher, in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The audience was treated to an early preview of the film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on July 30, 2026.

Marvel's Hall H presentation concluded with a slate of updates that offered fans a closer look at the studio's upcoming theatrical releases over the next few years.

Also Read: IRCTC gives a Marvel twist to train bookings with Avengers: Doomsday reference!

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