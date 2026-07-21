Ryan Reynolds confirms Deadpool 4 is in development; says,“It’s going to be great”

Ryan Reynolds confirmed that another Deadpool film is in development, sharing the update while speaking at Fanatics Fest 2026. The announcement follows the release of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer earlier in the week.

Ryan Reynolds confirms Deadpool 4 is in development; says,“It’s going to be great”

Fanatics Fest 2026, where Reynolds made the comments, is an annual fan convention that brings together actors, athletes, and creators for panel discussions and fan interactions. Reynolds spoke about the wealth of untapped material from the Deadpool comics, noting that several fan-favourite storylines have yet to be adapted for the screen.

He also credited Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza and comic book writer Gerry Duggan for their contributions, pointing to a wide catalogue of stories still available for adaptation.

In a video shared on X, Reynolds said, “There’s stuff upcoming. There’s eventually, you know, another Deadpool film. It’s going to be great.”

The update comes a year after Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter that he was developing ideas for the franchise’s next chapter.

The project was reportedly being conceived as an ensemble film featuring X-Men characters alongside Deadpool.

Reynolds has played the character since the release of the first Deadpool film in 2016, and has remained closely involved in the franchise’s writing and production since. Deadpool has been among the most prominent franchises in Hollywood over the last two decades.

The most recent installment, Deadpool & Wolverine, released in 2024 and went on to become one of the highest-grossing films in the franchise’s history, also marking the character’s first appearance within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

No further details, including a release date or director, have been confirmed for the next Deadpool film at this time.

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