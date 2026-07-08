NCT 127 is gearing up for a big comeback, with the seventh full length album, tour dates, and a lineup shaped by recent military service returns all falling into place.

NCT 127 announces seventh studio album, fifth world tour for 10th anniversary comeback

A new chapter after two years

According to Soompi, the group will release its seventh studio album on August 24, 2026, marking the first comeback in nearly two years since ‘Walk’ arrived in July 2024. SM Entertainment, confirming the development to Dispatch, said, “NCT 127 is making a comeback with their seventh studio album on August 24. Please show lots of interest and support.”

The album holds extra weight this year, arriving alongside the group’s 10th debut anniversary. The agency noted that the record looks back at the members’ decade long journey while also looking ahead, built around the group’s signature sound and expected to reflect their matured artistry and tightened teamwork.

Comeback lineup features five members

The upcoming release will feature Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun and Haechan. Taeyong and Jaehyun recently completed their military service and returned to group activities, while Doyoung and Jungwoo remain enlisted, making this a five-member comeback. It will be the group’s first music project since the lineup changes, something fans have been anticipating closely.

Fifth world tour opens in Seoul

Following the album, NCT 127 will launch its fifth concert tour, ‘Neo City - The Red Line’, with three shows at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from September 18 to 20. Centred on the idea of pushing past limits, the tour is expected to build on the momentum of the group’s previous outing, The Momentum.

From Seoul, the tour moves across Asia, stopping in Jakarta on October 3, Hong Kong on October 10 and 11, Singapore on October 18, Bangkok on October 31 and November 1, 2026, and Taipei on January 2, 2027, with more cities to be announced.

Since debuting with ‘Fire Truck’ on July 7, 2016, NCT 127 has built a catalogue of hits including ‘Cherry Bomb’, ‘Hero’, ‘Fact Check’, ‘Run’ and ‘Giddy Up’, cementing its place among K-pop’s leading acts as it now heads into its second decade.

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