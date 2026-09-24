The highly anticipated adaptation will arrive in cinemas in February 2027 before its Netflix premiere in April.

The world of Narnia is set to return to the big screen with filmmaker Greta Gerwig at the helm of Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew. Ahead of its theatrical release next year, the first set of pictures from the making of the fantasy film has been unveiled, offering an early look at the production and the world being created for the adaptation.

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew first pics reveal Greta Gerwig’s take on C. S. Lewis’ fantasy world

The newly released images come shortly after the makers unveiled the film’s motion logo, giving audiences their first visual glimpse into Gerwig’s interpretation of C. S. Lewis’ beloved fantasy universe. While the pictures do not reveal extensive details about the plot, they provide a look at the film’s production and some of the visual approach being taken for the new adaptation.

The Magician’s Nephew is the sixth book in Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia series by publication order, although it is set chronologically before the events of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. The story explores the origins of Narnia and introduces the events that lead to the creation of the magical world.

Gerwig, who directed the global hit Barbie, is writing and directing the new film. Her involvement has made the adaptation one of the more closely watched upcoming fantasy projects, particularly as it marks a new cinematic take on Lewis’ work.

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The cast combines newcomers David McKenna and Beatrice Campbell with established names including Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep, among others. The ensemble is expected to bring together both young and experienced performers for the fantasy adventure.

The newly unveiled production images arrive several months ahead of the film’s theatrical release and provide an early indication of the scale of the project. The makers are keeping several details of the story and characters under wraps as anticipation builds around Gerwig’s interpretation of the source material.

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew is scheduled to release in theatres on February 12, 2027, followed by its global Netflix release on April 2, 2027. The film is being distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Releasing International.

Also Read: Top 3 reasons why you shouldn’t miss watching The Chronicles of Narnia -3

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