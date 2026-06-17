Matthew Broome says, “You don’t need to speak to yearn!” as he opens up about Nick and Noah’s evolving romance in Your Fault: London

Following the success of the first film, Prime Video’s romantic drama Your Fault: London has brought back fan-favourite characters Nick and Noah for the next chapter of their relationship. Based on Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables trilogy, the sequel picks up a year after the events of the original film, exploring how the young couple navigates love, family expectations, and the complexities that come with maintaining a relationship.

Matthew Broome says, “You don’t need to speak to yearn!” as he opens up about Nick and Noah’s evolving romance in Your Fault: London

For lead actors Matthew Broome and Asha Banks, returning to portray Nick and Noah meant stepping into a very different dynamic from the one audience saw in the first installment. While the original story focused heavily on attraction, tension, and the process of getting to know one another, the sequel explores a relationship that has already been established and tested over time.

Reflecting on that transition, Asha Banks pointed out how little interaction their characters actually shared in the first film. Recalling their experience while filming the sequel, she said, "The first film was so much of them getting to know each other and like the looks across the rooms and not actually that much of us speaking. I feel like we came back to the second film, we're like damn, we've never spoken. We've got to speak to each other!?"

Matthew Broome responded with a humorous observation that has since caught the attention of fans. "You don't need to speak to Yearn!" he joked, referencing the intense emotional connection that defined much of Nick and Noah’s early relationship.

Speaking further about how the characters have evolved, Matthew added, "It was super exciting because obviously they are a year into their relationship by this point and you are totally different people together. They know each other so well."

The actors also revealed that while watching the completed film, they often found themselves thinking that many of the story’s conflicts could have been resolved with a single honest conversation. Sharing her thoughts, Asha said, "We like to play the game of if I just said this right now everything would be fixed. Or like if you just said this right now this whole film would be fixed." Matthew was quick to add a playful caveat, saying, "But then there would be no film and we wouldn't be here."

Starring Matthew Broome and Asha Banks in the lead roles, Your Fault: London is currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video, continuing the story of Nick and Noah for audiences around the world.

Also Read: Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara starrer Your Fault aka Culpa Tuya to release on Prime Video on December 27

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