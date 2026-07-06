Prime Video announces November 4 global premiere for Muhammad Ali limited series The Greatest starring Jaalen Best as boxing legend

Prime Video has set Wednesday, November 4, 2026 as the premiere date for its Muhammad Ali limited series The Greatest. The date was revealed on Saturday during a presentation at Essence Festival of Culture, featuring creator, showrunner and executive producer Ben Watkins, star Jaalen Best, and cast members Dana Gourrier, Amin Joseph, Kai Parham, and Michael Ealy. The streamer also released a first look teaser at the event.

Prime Video announces November 4 global premiere for Muhammad Ali limited series The Greatest starring Jaalen Best as boxing legend

The Greatest, starring Best as Ali, is described as an exploration of the life of the boxing champion and humanitarian. Executive produced by Lonnie Ali, the widow of the boxing legend, the series is the first authorized scripted project about Ali’s life. The eight-episode series will cover defining moments in Ali’s life and career, both in and out of the ring.

Season one charts Ali’s developmental years, opening with his gold medal victory at the 1960 Rome Olympics and culminating in his 1964 world heavyweight championship win over Sonny Liston.

The cast includes Jaalen Best as Cassius Clay and Muhammad Ali, Michael Ealy as Malcolm X, Amin Joseph as Sonny Liston, Omari Hardwick and Dana Gourrier as Ali’s parents Cassius Sr. and Odessa Clay, Kai Parham as his brother Rudy Clay, and Giovanni Ribisi as trainer Angelo Dundee.

The series is executive produced by Ben Watkins through Blue Monday Productions, alongside Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, Authentic Studios, Roc Nation, Polygram Entertainment, and Grace: A Storytelling Company. Additional executive producers include Elizabeth Raposo, Corey Salter, Marc Rosen, Matthew Gross, and Josh Wakely.

The Greatest will premiere all eight episodes globally on November 4, 2026.

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