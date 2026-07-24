The excitement around Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday has officially gone beyond movie theatres, cementing its place as a true pop culture phenomenon. Following the record-breaking launch of the film's explosive trailer, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) joined the conversation with a clever recreation of one of the trailer's most talked-about moments.

IRCTC gives a Marvel twist to train bookings with Avengers: Doomsday reference!

Referencing the emotional reunion between Thor and Steve Rogers from the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, IRCTC reimagined the scene with a witty travel twist. The post was captioned, “Some heroes save the world. Others save the group trip,” encouraging users to book their train tickets through the platform while tapping into one of the internet's biggest entertainment moments.

The playful crossover highlights the cultural impact of Avengers: Doomsday, whose trailer has sparked conversations well beyond the entertainment space and is undoubtedly this year’s biggest film. As brands increasingly tap into major pop culture moments to engage audiences, IRCTC's creative take is yet another example of the film's widespread influence, proving that Marvel's biggest cinematic event of the year is resonating far beyond its fanbase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IRCTC (@irctc.official)

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday will release exclusively in theatres across India on 18th December in premium formats. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Marvel drops Avengers: Doomsday trailer with Doctor Doom, X-Men heroes and Captain America’s MCU return

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