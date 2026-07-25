DC unveils LANTERNS trailer at SDCC; Green Lantern series to stream on JioHotstar from August 17

DC Studios has released the official trailer for its upcoming drama series LANTERNS during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The event featured cast members Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Garret Dillahunt and Poorna Jagannathan, along with co-creators Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King.

DC unveils LANTERNS trailer at SDCC; Green Lantern series to stream on JioHotstar from August 17

The eight-episode series is set to premiere in India on August 17 on JioHotstar, coinciding with its global debut.

A murder investigation with cosmic consequences

Based on DC's iconic Green Lantern characters, LANTERNS follows new recruit John Stewart, played by Aaron Pierre, and veteran Lantern Hal Jordan, portrayed by Kyle Chandler.

The story centres on the two intergalactic peacekeepers as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. As the case unfolds, they uncover a mystery with links to a larger cosmic threat that could have far-reaching consequences.

Ensemble cast and creative team

Apart from Chandler and Pierre, the series also stars Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Laura Linney, Jason Ritter, Ulrich Thomsen, Nathan Fillion, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Jasmine Cephas Jones.

The pilot episode has been co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King, who also serve as co-creators of the series. Mundy is the showrunner, while James Hawes has directed the first two episodes. Additional episodes are helmed by Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov.

James Gunn, Peter Safran, Ron Schmidt, James Hawes, Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King are among the executive producers of the series.

LANTERNS will begin streaming on JioHotstar from August 17.

Also Read: James Gunn responds to backlash against DC Studios restructuring – “Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.