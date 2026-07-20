Marvel Studios has released the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, offering the first look at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, a role that pits him against a wide roster of former Marvel superheroes as he attempts to seize control across the multiverse.

Marvel drops Avengers: Doomsday trailer with Doctor Doom, X-Men heroes and Captain America’s MCU return

The trailer follows the Avengers as they face Doctor Doom, whose actions spark a conflict across the multiverse. Thor confronts Doom and reunites with Captain America, with Chris Evans returning to the MCU after Avengers: Endgame. The trailer also features several characters from Fox’s X-Men films, including Professor Xavier, Magneto, Mystique, Cyclops, and Channing Tatum’s Gambit from Deadpool & Wolverine. The Fantastic Four and the Thunderbolts also appear, joining the Avengers in an effort to stop the multiversal threat.

Alongside the trailer, a new poster for the film has also been released, placing Doctor Doom at its centre. Sharing the poster, Downey Jr. wrote, “Doom does not knock.”

The film brings together an extensive ensemble cast, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Simu Liu as Xu Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, Winston Duke as M’Baku, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr, and Tom Hiddleston as Loki.

The cast also includes several actors from the X-Men franchise, among them Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Patrick Stewart as Professor Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, and James Marsden as Cyclops.

Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, and written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely. The film is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026.

Also Read: Robert Downey Jr on playing Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday: “I played the best hero… I can play the best villain”

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