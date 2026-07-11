Robert Downey Jr on playing Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday: “I played the best hero… I can play the best villain”

The excitement surrounding Avengers: Doomsday continues to grow as fans eagerly await Robert Downey Jr's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, this time the Oscar-winning actor will step into a completely different role, leaving behind his iconic portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man to play one of Marvel's most feared villains, Doctor Doom.

Robert Downey Jr on playing Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday: “I played the best hero… I can play the best villain”

The announcement of Downey Jr's casting as Doctor Doom sparked widespread discussion among Marvel fans, who are curious to see the actor take on a darker and more complex character after spending over a decade as the face of the franchise's greatest hero.

Adding to the anticipation, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently shared how Downey Jr responded when he was approached for the role. Speaking at a recent event, Feige recalled the actor's confident reaction, saying, "His exact words were, 'I played the best hero… I can play the best villain.'"

"why..... WHYYYY rdj as doom" answer by kevin feige #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/2dbsWm4YIO — em (@drdoomarchive) July 11, 2026

The statement has quickly caught the attention of Marvel fans, with many looking forward to seeing how Downey Jr reinvents himself as Victor Von Doom, one of Marvel Comics' most iconic antagonists. Doctor Doom is known for his intelligence, power and strategic mind, making him a formidable opponent for Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Downey Jr's return marks one of the biggest casting developments in the MCU, especially after Iron Man's emotional farewell in Avengers: Endgame. His comeback in an entirely new role is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the franchise while opening a new chapter in the Marvel saga.

With production progressing and excitement continuing to build, Avengers: Doomsday has already become one of the most anticipated superhero films on the release calendar. Fans are now waiting for the first official look at Downey Jr as Doctor Doom and to see how his version of the legendary villain fits into the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Also Read : Tom Holland on Spider-Man’s future after Brand New Day: “If I could do what Robert Downey Jr did for me…”

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