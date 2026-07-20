BTS co-headlined the first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show on July 20, 2026, delivering a performance of ‘Dynamite’ at New York New Jersey Stadium. The show was produced by Global Citizen, the world’s largest movement to end extreme poverty.

BTS perform ‘Dynamite’ at first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show

The group performed ‘Dynamite’ with rewritten, football-related lyrics, bringing one of their global hits to a worldwide audience. BTS took the stage against a design centred around the Earth Ball, a globe-inspired installation featuring words such as ‘Music,’ ‘Love,’ and ‘Thrive.’ The seven members appeared in sporty attire with red accents for the performance.

For the finale, BTS joined Coldplay and other co-headliners for a performance of ‘We Dance,’ written by Coldplay for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The finale opened with Coldplay alongside characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets and the PS22 Chorus, made up of students from Public School 22 in Staten Island, New York. BTS then joined Justin Bieber and Shakira for the closing performance.

BTS said, “The FIFA World Cup is something we’ve enjoyed watching since we were young, and it’s a great honor to perform at the first-ever Halftime Show of the World Cup Final. We are thrilled to have shared the stage with incredible artists and children while spreading a message of love through a performance with such a meaningful purpose. It truly feels like a dream. We were able to stand on this stage thanks to the support of ARMY around the world. We’d like to thank everyone who has cheered us on.”

The performance was held in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise USD $100 million to provide access to education and sports for children in underserved communities.

The halftime show followed the release of the music video for ‘Normal’ from BTS’ fifth studio album ARIRANG. The group also released a Korean version of ‘Normal,’ featuring the majority of its lyrics in Korean.

The performance also followed the European leg of the BTS World Tour ‘Arirang,’ which concluded with sold-out shows on July 17 and July 18 at Stade de France in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron attended the opening night.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan cheers FIFA World Cup champion Lamine Yamal; says, “Fought all odds and became a World Champion”

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