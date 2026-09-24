Aaron Sorkin opens up on Jeremy Strong playing Mark Zuckerberg transformation in The Social Reckoning: “He did not speak in his own voice”

Jeremy Strong is set to portray Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Reckoning, and director Aaron Sorkin has opened up about the actor’s approach to the role. According to Sorkin, Strong went beyond his on-screen performance, maintaining his characterisation even when the cameras were not rolling.

Aaron Sorkin opens up on Jeremy Strong playing Mark Zuckerberg transformation in The Social Reckoning: “He did not speak in his own voice”

In a new interview with The Interview, Sorkin revealed that Strong carried out extensive preparation before arriving on set and made a conscious effort not to behave like himself during the shoot. “Jeremy does a lot of his own work. He does a tremendous amount of work before he shows up on your set. He did not speak in his own voice on the set or walk the way Jeremy walks,” Sorkin told The Interview.

Sorkin also explained how Strong’s decision to remain in character affected his interactions with the rest of the cast. The filmmaker said he had informed the actors working with Strong that the actor would maintain the same behaviour between takes as he did while filming. “I told all the other actors in his scenes: ‘Guys, he’s not going to be hanging out with you at craft service. He’s not going to be yucking it up with you between takes. He’s probably not going to speak to you at all. He is going to treat you the way he imagines Mark treats the people around him.’ And that’s what happened. You cannot argue with the results,” he added.

Strong’s portrayal of Zuckerberg has already featured prominently in the trailers for The Social Reckoning, with the actor taking on the role at the centre of Sorkin’s latest film.

The film is based on the events surrounding the Wall Street Journal’s 2021 investigative series, The Facebook Files. The story follows Frances Haugen, played by Mikey Madison, a young Facebook engineer who decides to expose the social network’s internal practices. She seeks the help of Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, portrayed by Jeremy Allen White, setting the two on a journey that leads to the publication of revelations about the company.

While Strong plays Zuckerberg, Madison and White lead the film’s central whistleblower and journalistic storyline, with Sorkin directing and writing the project. The Social Reckoning is scheduled to release exclusively in English in Indian cinemas on October 9, 2026, with Sony Pictures Entertainment India handling its theatrical release.

Also Read: Jeremy Strong on playing Roy Cohn in The Apprentice: “He loved to tell people that Donald Trump was his best friend”

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