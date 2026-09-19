The Brad Pitt starrer reunites the actor with Fury director David Ayer and follows a Special Forces officer stranded in the Alaskan wilderness with his combat dog.

Brad Pitt is set to return to the big screen with Paramount Pictures’ upcoming survival adventure thriller Heart of the Beast, which marks his reunion with director David Ayer. Ahead of the film’s India release on September 25, Ayer has opened up about Pitt’s performance, calling it “one of his best.”

Heart of the Beast: David Ayer calls the performance of Brad Pitt “one of his best” in survival thriller

Following the success of F1, Pitt takes on a very different role in Heart of the Beast. The actor plays James Belmont, a Special Forces officer who becomes stranded in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness following a devastating plane crash. Accompanied by his combat dog, Odin, Belmont must battle the elements and fight for survival.

The film brings Pitt and Ayer together again after their previous collaboration on Fury, where Pitt played a battle-hardened tank commander. According to Ayer, Pitt was always his first choice for James Belmont, a physically demanding role that requires the actor to convey much of the character’s journey without relying heavily on dialogue.

“I knew his acting process could be very intense, but he went above and beyond,” said the director and added, “It was cold and miserable on set every day, but Brad was willing to forgo his own comfort to get inside this character. There's nowhere for an actor to hide in this film, so it was critical to have an actor like Brad, who knows how to tell a story physically. He delivers an incredible performance that, in my opinion, is one of his best.”

Heart of the Beast also gave Ayer a new experience as a filmmaker, with the director working extensively with animals for the first time. He admitted that he was initially apprehensive about handling the challenges involved in working with the dogs on the film. “I'm not going to lie,” he shared and continued, “That first week with the dogs had me a little worried, but Brad had it under control. By the end of the shoot, I was pretty sure-handed about what I was doing. It was a real honor to work with Brad again, and for him to place his trust in me as a director. I'm very proud of what we've achieved. In fact, I have been told that this is one of the best dog performances ever.”

Written by Cameron Alexander, Heart of the Beast also stars J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe. The film is produced by Olivia Hamilton, Marty Bowen, David Ayer and Brad Pitt, with Damien Chazelle, Scott Lumpkin, Cameron Alexander, Chris Long, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy and Zack Conroy serving as executive producers.

Produced by Paramount Pictures in association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures, Heart of the Beast will release exclusively in cinemas across India on September 25, 2026.

Also Read: Brad Pitt opens up about his bond with dog Odin in Heart of the Beast: “We are less alone in the world, because of our dogs”

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